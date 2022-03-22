Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon is back for spring

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 2022 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon will be held this Saturday and Sunday in World’s Fair Park.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the event went virtual and was later moved to the fall. Jason Altman is the director of the race and said the event’s return in March brings a sense of normalcy to the city, adding there’s no better time to enjoy Knoxville.

“Going through all the beautiful neighborhoods, usually the dogwoods are blooming, the birds are chirping, temperatures are just starting to rise,” said Altman. “Part of our identity is springtime in the South, and we’re so excited to be able to host this event in the spring for the first time since 2019.”

About 5,000 people are expected in downtown Knoxville to run, walk and cheer on friends and family in the races this year, according to Altman.

The event is for all ages and all abilities. Proceeds benefit the Patricia Neal Innovative Recreation Cooperative at Covenant Health, helping disabled athletes.

“For the marathon and half marathon, we have those participants come out in a wheelchair or a handcycle, which is sort of a type of a wheelchair but more like a bike,” said Altman. “They can participate in our race, and then they do all other kinds of activities throughout the year like waterskiing and playing golf and all that kind of stuff. It’s a great program that IRC does to help out folks that otherwise can’t participate in activities.”

Volunteers are still needed for the event. You sign up for a time slot here.

Online registration to participate closes Tuesday night, but you can register in person on Saturday at the World’s Fair Exhibition Hall. You can also run the race virtually.

