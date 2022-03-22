Advertisement

COVID vaccine unmasks true identity of Newport man who deserted Navy decades ago

court documents state that the Navy deserter had "been dishonest about his name with almost everyone, including his girlfriend of thirty years," including the mother of his three children.
court gavel
court gavel(MGN)
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Newport man who deserted the Navy and assumed a new identity in 1977 has been sentenced to 25 months in prison after his real identity was revealed following a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Eastern District of Tennessee’s United States Attorney’s Office.

Jerry Leon Blankenship, 65, was sentenced to over two years in prison after pleading guilty to an indictment charging him with one county of fraud involving a Social Security number and one count of aggravated identity theft.

According to court documents, Blankenship enlisted in the United States Navy in 1976. A year later, he reportedly completed basic training then deserted, with the intention of avoiding military service.

Officials said that he assumed the name and identity of another individual and established a new life under the stolen name in Newport. In his new life, court documents state that Blankenship had “been dishonest about his name with almost everyone, including his girlfriend of thirty years,” including the mother of his three children.

Blankenship reportedly obtained three fraudulent driver’s licenses in Tennessee in the victim’s name. He also allegedly used the victim’s name in a business that his girlfriend and himself ran.

He was caught in the lie after he received a COVID-19 vaccination at a local pharmacy, a news release stated. This came after the real victim was notified of the vaccination they had not received. Investigators spotted Blankenship on security cameras to determine he was the one who obtained the shot.

A news release stated that Blankenship would face a military tribunal for his desertion.

