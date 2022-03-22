Advertisement

DA: Man convicted of shooting, killing girlfriend

Timothy Dion Wells, 47.(DA Charme Allen’s Major Crimes Unit)
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 47-year-old man was convicted of second-degree murder after shooting and killing his girlfriend, according to prosecutors in District Attorney Charme Allen’s Major Crimes Unit.

The man, Timothy Dion Wells, was found guilty of shooting his girlfriend and now faces 15 to 25 years in prison without the possibility of parole, a news release stated.

This comes after Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a 911 call regarding a deceased person at a resident off Pleasant Ridge Road in 2019. Once on the scene, Wells reportedly initially told investigators that his girlfriend committed suicide but later changed his story, saying he accidentally shot her in the head while testing the safety on his handgun.

A KPD sergeant who is also an expert in Forensic Toolmark Analysis and Firearm Incident Reconstruction said that the handgun was unlikely to be accidentally discharged. He also testified that the bullet’s trajectory was more consistent with a “point and shoot” scenario.

Investigators reportedly said that text messages were found on Wells’ phone stating that he would rather be in a relationship with the other woman over his girlfriend.

Officials said that after hearing testimonies, the jury discredited the suicide and accidental shooting stories and found him guilty.

“As our community sees an increase in homicides, we will continue to aggressively prosecute cases of gun violence,” said DA Charme Allen.

