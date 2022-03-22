Emergency management warns Cocke Co. residents of wildland fire before high wind warning in area

COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple agencies were responding to a wildland fire in Cocke County Tuesday, according to officials with the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency.

The 3-acre fire was reported in the area of Middlebrook and Pepper Lane prompting the EMA to move the threat condition to a four, the lowest threat level.

“Citizens are asked to avoid these areas as there is barely enough room to get Emergency Response Vehicles in,” officials said. “If you live in this area and you see or smell smoke, keep a very close eye on the direction of the smoke.”

The area was under a high wind warning starting Tuesday at 8 p.m. until Wednesday at 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

“A fire in high wind will spread in seconds,” officials said. “If you feel the slightest threat, EVACUATE.”

UPDATE: 3-22-2022 @ 6:20 pm Crews continue to work this fire. Contrary to a report from WATE-6. NO Evacuations have... Posted by Cocke County Emergency Management Agency on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

This is a developing story.

