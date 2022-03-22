Emergency management warns Cocke Co. residents of wildland fire before high wind warning in area
Multiple agencies are responding to a wildland fire in Cocke Co. as the area enters a high wind warning, according to officials with the Cock Co. Emergency Management Agency.
The 3-acre fire was reported in the area of Middlebrook and Pepper Lane prompting the EMA to move the threat condition to a four, the lowest threat level.
“Citizens are asked to avoid these areas as there is barely enough room to get Emergency Response Vehicles in,” officials said. “If you live in this area and you see or smell smoke, keep a very close eye on the direction of the smoke.”
The area was under a high wind warning starting Tuesday at 8 p.m. until Wednesday at 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
“A fire in high wind will spread in seconds,” officials said. “If you feel the slightest threat, EVACUATE.”
This is a developing story.
