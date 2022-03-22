Advertisement

Emergency management warns Cocke Co. residents of wildland fire before high wind warning in area

Multiple agencies are responding to a wildland fire in Cocke Co. as the area enters a high wind warning, according to officials with the Cock Co. Emergency Management Agency.
Multiple agencies are responding to a wildland fire in Cocke Co. as the area enters a high wind...
Multiple agencies are responding to a wildland fire in Cocke Co. as the area enters a high wind warning, according to officials with the Cock Co. Emergency Management Agency.(Cocke Co. Emergency Management Agency)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple agencies were responding to a wildland fire in Cocke County Tuesday, according to officials with the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency.

The 3-acre fire was reported in the area of Middlebrook and Pepper Lane prompting the EMA to move the threat condition to a four, the lowest threat level.

“Citizens are asked to avoid these areas as there is barely enough room to get Emergency Response Vehicles in,” officials said. “If you live in this area and you see or smell smoke, keep a very close eye on the direction of the smoke.”

The area was under a high wind warning starting Tuesday at 8 p.m. until Wednesday at 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

“A fire in high wind will spread in seconds,” officials said. “If you feel the slightest threat, EVACUATE.”

UPDATE: 3-22-2022 @ 6:20 pm Crews continue to work this fire. Contrary to a report from WATE-6. NO Evacuations have...

Posted by Cocke County Emergency Management Agency on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Anthony Dull, was charged with burglary.
Knoxville police respond to church, stop burglary
PD SWAT, K-9 Team and other officers perform warrant service at 129 King Street (blue house on...
Multiple agencies conduct drug operation in Sevierville, arrest 11
The Waffle House is located on Papermill Drive in Knoxville.
Man taken into custody after officers respond to shots fired report at Knoxville Waffle House
Nico Iamaleava
5-star quarterback commits to Tennessee football
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say

Latest News

The warning label on vecuronium bromide.
Prosecutors: Former Vanderbilt nurse missed multiple warnings before giving patient deadly drug
Knoxville used to be considered an affordable place to live but that is quickly changing,...
Prices surge as Knoxville housing market demand grows and housing supply dwindles
Medal of Honor Celebration
Medal of Honor Ceremony in Knoxville
2022 State of Housing Report
Prices surge as Knoxville housing market demand grows and housing supply dwindles