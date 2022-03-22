Advertisement

Family pet dies on W. Dalton Road house fire in Oak Ridge

Crews responded to the house on W. Dalton Road within three minutes of the call and found flames throughout the residence once they arrived.(MGN)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Firefighters with the Oak Ridge Fire Department responded to a house fire just after 1 p.m. Friday, according to officials with ORFD.

Crews responded within three minutes of the call and found flames throughout the residence once they arrived.

“Firefighters were able to locate the family pet who had died from smoke inhalation,” spokesperson Kristy Wilkerson said. “The residents were not home at the time of the fire.”

Multiple agencies responded to the fire, including ORFD, the Oak Ridge Police Department, Anderson County EMS and the Oak Ridge Electric Department.

The cause of the fire is being investigated but a preliminary investigation showed the cause might be accidental.

The home was heavily damaged, and the American Red Cross is assisting the residents, according to officials.

