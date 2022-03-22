Fun events happening around downtown Knoxville this weekend to Find Your Fun

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are a lot of things going on this weekend to Find Your Fun! Especially around downtown Knoxville.

Thursday, March 24th:

The Big Ears Festival kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday. The concerts are sold out, but there are some free shows at the Tennessee Amphitheater at World’s Fair Park. Those free concerts are Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and then Friday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will also be different art exhibits throughout downtown all weekend.

Saturday, March 26th:

The Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon is this weekend and you can still sign up! The 5K and Kids Run is Saturday. The Kids Run starts at 5:30 p.m., with the 5K starting at 7 p.m. The marathon is at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday. You can still register in person Saturday at the World’s Fair Exhibition Hall. The event is also still in need of volunteers as 5,000 people are expected to attend!

The Appalachian Ballet Company in Maryville will present The Little Mermaid as part of their 50th anniversary season. It’s this Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Clayton Center for the Arts on Maryville College’s campus. Tickets are $40 for adults and $20 for students.

Sunday, March 27th:

The Old Sevier Sunday Market is back at South Landing Fitness parking lot Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Go check out more than 25 local vendors for a variety of baked goods, vegetables, handcrafted art pieces, and more!

