Advertisement

Fun events happening around downtown Knoxville this weekend to Find Your Fun

Here are some ways to Find Your Fun this weekend!
Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
By Paige Noël
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are a lot of things going on this weekend to Find Your Fun! Especially around downtown Knoxville.

Thursday, March 24th:

The Big Ears Festival kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday. The concerts are sold out, but there are some free shows at the Tennessee Amphitheater at World’s Fair Park. Those free concerts are Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and then Friday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will also be different art exhibits throughout downtown all weekend.

Saturday, March 26th:

The Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon is this weekend and you can still sign up! The 5K and Kids Run is Saturday. The Kids Run starts at 5:30 p.m., with the 5K starting at 7 p.m. The marathon is at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday. You can still register in person Saturday at the World’s Fair Exhibition Hall. The event is also still in need of volunteers as 5,000 people are expected to attend!

The Appalachian Ballet Company in Maryville will present The Little Mermaid as part of their 50th anniversary season. It’s this Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Clayton Center for the Arts on Maryville College’s campus. Tickets are $40 for adults and $20 for students.

Sunday, March 27th:

The Old Sevier Sunday Market is back at South Landing Fitness parking lot Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Go check out more than 25 local vendors for a variety of baked goods, vegetables, handcrafted art pieces, and more!

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Anthony Dull, was charged with burglary.
Knoxville police respond to church, stop burglary
PD SWAT, K-9 Team and other officers perform warrant service at 129 King Street (blue house on...
Multiple agencies conduct drug operation in Sevierville, arrest 11
The Waffle House is located on Papermill Drive in Knoxville.
Man taken into custody after officers respond to shots fired report at Knoxville Waffle House
Nico Iamaleava
5-star quarterback commits to Tennessee football
Myra Ashton has been charged with DUI by Metro Police.
Woman charged with DUI after throwing cup of urine out window in construction zone

Latest News

The warning label on vecuronium bromide.
Prosecutors: Former Vanderbilt nurse missed multiple warnings before giving patient deadly drug
Heavy rain early Wednesday
Rain, storms, and gusty winds expected with Wednesday’s First Alert Weather Day
TN medical board suspends Alcoa doctor’s license following investigation
TN medical board suspends Alcoa doctor’s license following investigation
Rain and storms move in tonight.
More clouds and warmth today, ahead of the First Alert for storms and gusty winds Wednesday
WVLT First Alert starts tonight
WVLT First Alert starts tonight