Hardin Valley Academy students waiting to return to school after restroom fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hardin Valley Academy evacuated students Tuesday morning after a small fire, according to a Knox County Schools spokesperson.

The fire reportedly occurred in a stall in the girl’s restroom at the school, located at 11345 Hardin Valley Road. The Karns Fire Department responded to the scene.

KFD fire crews were working to clear smoke from the building before the students could re-enter the building.

This story is developing.

