Human remains confirmed to be missing Putnam County man

Joshua Bohannon, age 27
Joshua Bohannon, age 27(WVLT)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that recently-discovered skeletal remains belong to a Putnam County man who had been missing since June 2021.

According to the PCSO, the remains have been positively identified as those of 27-year-old Joshua Bohannon, who was reported missing by his family on June 3, 2021. The state’s medical examiner was able to make a positive identification based on medical history records and documents provided by the sheriff’s and district attorney’s offices.

The remains were discovered by residents in the rural southern area of Putnam County, near Burgess Falls State Park, a popular hiking and outdoor destination area, on March 17. The PCSO release states it was apparent the remains had been there for some time.

“At the time of this information release, a complete autopsy report has not been issued by the Medical Examiner’s Office,” said 13th Judicial District Attorney Bryant Dunaway. “That examination and evaluation will take more time. We are pleased that the Medical Examiner’s Office was able to positively identify Joshua. Now he can be properly laid to rest.”

