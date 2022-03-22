Advertisement

Lady Vols face No. 1 seed Louisville Saturday in NCAA Sweet 16

By Tennessee Athletics
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 4 seed Tennessee (25-8) will face No. 1 seed Louisville (27-4) in the semifinal round of the NCAA Wichita Regional on Saturday at 4 p.m. Eastern (3 p.m. Central) at INTRUST Bank Arena. The game is slated to be televised by ESPN2.

No. 18/17-ranked UT earned that right on Monday night, holding off in-state foe Belmont in Thompson-Boling Arena, 70-67, in the NCAA Second Round.

It will be the Big Orange’s 35th trip to the Sweet 16 and first since 2016. Lady Vol head coach Kellie Harper will be taking her second program to that stage, having led Missouri State to the 2019 Sweet 16 before being hired by UT after that season.

The other side of the bracket in Wichita will include No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 10 South Dakota at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. CT) on Saturday with ESPN2 also broadcasting that match-up.

