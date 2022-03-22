More clouds and warmth today, ahead of the First Alert for storms and gusty winds Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Enjoy today’s warmth, even with more cloud cover. The WVLT First Alert starts tonight as we monitor the risk for an isolated stronger to severe storm, with ongoing rain and into the early morning potentially creating risks for morning commuters.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a mostly cloudy morning, with a low around 46 degrees.

Tuesday has more clouds, but is the warmest day of the week! Highs are around 76 degrees, with a good southeasterly breeze.

Isolated severe storm risk through Wednesday morning. (WVLT)

This evening is mostly cloudy with the leading edge of rain and storms moving onto the Plateau around sunset, then spreading out tonight. This leaves us with an 80% coverage of our area in downpours and storms through the early morning, with that First Alert Weather Day. Damaging wind is the main threat from storms. Downpours can lead to ponding on the roads, but flooding isn’t a concern with half an inch to three-quarters of an inch of rainfall. Gusts can at least bring down some branches, with gusts around 30 mph all night through the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Gusts up to 40 mph continue after the rain and storms. (WVLT)

Wednesday starts out with that early 80% coverage in rain and storms, but that becomes spotty by midday, then more sunshine and a stray pop-up shower or storm is possible in the afternoon. The sun gives us a chance to have another afternoon in the mid 70s, but the wind gusts around 40 mph areawide.

The cooler air leaves us in the low 60s on Thursday, and it’s mostly sunny.

Then we’ll have 50s Friday through the weekend, with more clouds and spotty rain showers to mountain snow showers.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

