Noah’s Law passes unanimously


By Torrence Banks
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Tennessee House of Representatives unanimously approved to pass Noah’s Law, HB2354, Monday evening.

This law would allow a custodial parent, under certain circumstances, to seek an emergency court order declaring a child to be in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death. As a result, the noncustodial parent would be ordered to return the child to the custodial parent immediately.

The bill now moves to Governor Bill Lee’s desk where he’s expected to sign it into law.

Noah Clare and his family
Noah Clare and his family(photo courtesy of Adam Ennis, Noah's uncle)

State lawmakers believe that the TBI system in place for Amber Alerts made it hard for an AMBER Alert to be issued when biological parents take their child.

Noah Clare at the state capitol
Noah Clare at the state capitol(None)

3-year-old Noah Clare was reported missing back in November after spending the week with his father. After he was found, his father, Jacob Clare was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping for taking the child.

