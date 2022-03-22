Oak Ridge police identify body found in Melton Lake as missing Roane State professor
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Oak Ridge Police Department identified the body that was found in Melton Lake Saturday morning.
ORPD officers and Oak Ridge Firefighters responded to reports of a body in Melton Lake near Calhoun’s around 100 Melton Lake Peninsula Saturday morning, according to a report from the department.
The body that was located around 9:15 a.m. Saturday was positively identified as Arthur C. Lee, the Roane State Community College geology professor. Officials said that foul play is not suspected in his death.
The 59-year-old was last seen Feb. 20 near Melton Lake.
His son Bill Lee spoke about his father, saying he was gifted, and he thanked police officials for their efforts.
Those with information that could help are asked to call 865-425-4399.
