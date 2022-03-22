Oak Ridge police identify body found in Melton Lake as missing Roane State professor

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Oak Ridge Police Department identified the body that was found in Melton Lake Saturday morning.

ORPD officers and Oak Ridge Firefighters responded to reports of a body in Melton Lake near Calhoun’s around 100 Melton Lake Peninsula Saturday morning, according to a report from the department.

The body that was located around 9:15 a.m. Saturday was positively identified as Arthur C. Lee, the Roane State Community College geology professor. Officials said that foul play is not suspected in his death.

The 59-year-old was last seen Feb. 20 near Melton Lake.

His son Bill Lee spoke about his father, saying he was gifted, and he thanked police officials for their efforts.

Dr. Lee was gifted professor, loved by his students, and loved by his family. He just recently volunteered to teach geology at the prison. He will be greatly missed by many. We are struggling to understand the amount of pain that he must have been in. We greatly appreciate the concern and well wishes from his neighbors and College community and would like to thank the Oak Ridge Police Department for all their efforts.

Those with information that could help are asked to call 865-425-4399.

