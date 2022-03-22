Rain, storms, and gusty winds expected with Wednesday’s First Alert Weather Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The WVLT First Alert starts overnight as rain arrives and does the chance for an isolated stronger storm. The rain will make for a messy morning commute and then those gusty winds arrive by tomorrow afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This evening is mostly cloudy with the leading edge of rain and storms moving onto the Plateau after sunset, then spreading out tonight. This leaves us with an 80% coverage of our area in downpours and storms through the early morning, with that First Alert Weather Day.

Damaging wind is the main threat from storms. Downpours can lead to ponding on the roads, but flooding isn’t a concern with half an inch to three-quarters of an inch of rainfall. Gusts can at least bring down some branches, with gusts around 30 mph all night through the morning. Gusts increase to 40 mph areawide by Wednesday afternoon. A High Wind Warning is in effect for the Smoky Mountains as winds could gust up to 70 mph up there.

Gusty winds Wednesday afternoon (WVLT)

Temperatures start out near 60 degrees Wednesday morning, and we‘ll warm up to a nice 75 degrees by the afternoon! Clouds move out pretty quickly Wednesday afternoon. A very stray pop-up shower or storm is possible, but overall we should be dry.

LOOKING AHEAD

The cooler air leaves us near 62 degrees on Thursday with mostly sunny skies.

Then we’ll have 50s Friday through the weekend. Friday and Saturday come with more clouds and some spotty rainfall. We could even see some spotty mountain snow Saturday!

We’ll have more sunshine Sunday and Monday. Highs get back into the 60s by Monday.

