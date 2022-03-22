Advertisement

Rain, storms, and gusty winds expected with Wednesday’s First Alert Weather Day

Meteorologist Paige Noel says the morning commute will be messy as rain and storms push through.
By Paige Noël
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The WVLT First Alert starts overnight as rain arrives and does the chance for an isolated stronger storm. The rain will make for a messy morning commute and then those gusty winds arrive by tomorrow afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This evening is mostly cloudy with the leading edge of rain and storms moving onto the Plateau after sunset, then spreading out tonight. This leaves us with an 80% coverage of our area in downpours and storms through the early morning, with that First Alert Weather Day.

Damaging wind is the main threat from storms. Downpours can lead to ponding on the roads, but flooding isn’t a concern with half an inch to three-quarters of an inch of rainfall. Gusts can at least bring down some branches, with gusts around 30 mph all night through the morning. Gusts increase to 40 mph areawide by Wednesday afternoon. A High Wind Warning is in effect for the Smoky Mountains as winds could gust up to 70 mph up there.

Gusty winds Wednesday afternoon
Gusty winds Wednesday afternoon(WVLT)

Temperatures start out near 60 degrees Wednesday morning, and we‘ll warm up to a nice 75 degrees by the afternoon! Clouds move out pretty quickly Wednesday afternoon. A very stray pop-up shower or storm is possible, but overall we should be dry.

LOOKING AHEAD

The cooler air leaves us near 62 degrees on Thursday with mostly sunny skies.

Then we’ll have 50s Friday through the weekend. Friday and Saturday come with more clouds and some spotty rainfall. We could even see some spotty mountain snow Saturday!

We’ll have more sunshine Sunday and Monday. Highs get back into the 60s by Monday.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Anthony Dull, was charged with burglary.
Knoxville police respond to church, stop burglary
PD SWAT, K-9 Team and other officers perform warrant service at 129 King Street (blue house on...
Multiple agencies conduct drug operation in Sevierville, arrest 11
The Waffle House is located on Papermill Drive in Knoxville.
Man taken into custody after officers respond to shots fired report at Knoxville Waffle House
Nico Iamaleava
5-star quarterback commits to Tennessee football
Myra Ashton has been charged with DUI by Metro Police.
Woman charged with DUI after throwing cup of urine out window in construction zone

Latest News

Rain and storms move in tonight.
More clouds and warmth today, ahead of the First Alert for storms and gusty winds Wednesday
More clouds and warmth today, ahead of the First Alert for storms and gusty winds Wednesday
More clouds and warmth today, ahead of the First Alert for storms and gusty winds Wednesday
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks tonight’s storms and lingering winds for the First...
More clouds and warmth today, ahead of the First Alert for storms and gusty winds Wednesday
Rain chances increase Tuesday night
Clouds increase Tuesday ahead of a WVLT First Alert Weather Day for gusty rain