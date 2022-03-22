Advertisement

TN medical board suspends Alcoa doctor’s license following investigation

One of Randolph Lowry’s former patients said that she reported his behavior to staff at Wellness North but never received a response, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners suspended the license of an Alcoa doctor on March 16, after a complaint was filed that he was engaging in sexual misconduct with his patients, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News.

Randolph M. Lowry earned his medical license in 1979, specializing in internal medicine. He worked at Wellness North from 2017 until 2021 before getting a job at The Ben Atchley Tennessee State Veterans’ Home.

During his time at Wellness North, an investigation was opened by a health-related board investigator and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators spoke to one patient by the initials GV who Lowry prescribed suboxone for her opioid addiction. GV told investigators that Lowry forced her to perform oral sex on him multiple times, according to the court documents.

“Respondent (Lowry) expressed to patient GV that if she did not allow him to do what he wanted to her or if she told anyone, he would not continue to prescribe her suboxone,” according to court documents.

Investigators spoke to two other former patients of Lowry’s who described similar encounters with him. One said that she reported the behavior to staff at Wellness North but never received a response, according to the documents.

“Respondent’s actions have shown a clear and present danger to the health, safety and welfare of the patients of Tennessee. Based on the information, interviews, and statements provided to the Board by the State, Respondent has been shown to be a serial sexual predator,” according to court documents.

Lowry was ordered to cease and desist from practicing medicine in Tennessee. He does have the option to present his version of the facts to the board and his license will remain suspended until the case hearing against him is over or if the board decides to undo the suspension, according to court documents.

As of Monday night, Lowry was not charged with any crimes.

