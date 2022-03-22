Woman dead, Monroe County deputy on leave after officer-involved shooting, officials say

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman died, and a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy was put on leave after officials attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant that led to gunfire, according to Sheriff Tommy Jones.

On Monday, March 21, at approximately 11:02 p.m., deputies arrived at a house in the 100 block of Dunn Road to serve a warrant. Upon arrival, deputies reportedly heard the wanted subject speaking to another subject inside the residence.

Officials said they found and removed one person unrelated to the arrest warrant from the residence and began to make entry. Once they did, they reportedly met a female “who was brandishing an Ar-15 style rifle.”

According to Sheriff Jones, the woman pointed the rifle at deputies, which resulted in officials responding with gunfire before the suspect closed the front door. After a perimeter was established, the MCSO SWAT and Madison Police Department Special Response Team arrived on the scene. Investigators said attempts to contact the woman were unsuccessful, officials said.

“Attempts to make contact with the subject were made with no avail,” Sheriff Jones said.

Afterward, the SWAT team reportedly deployed a “non-lethal chemical agent” to get the woman to comply. Shortly after, investigators said officials opened the front door to find the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds with the rifle still in her hands.

“Medical aid was given to the subject, and she was pronounced deceased on scene,” according to Sheriff Jones.

The MCSO put the deputy involved in the shooting on administrative leave per policy. Sheriff Jones asked for thoughts and prayers for all parties involved.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will lead the investigation.

🚨Shooting Investigation 🚨 On Monday, March 21st. 2022, at 11:02 PM Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriffs Office were... Posted by Sheriff Tommy Jones on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.