Advertisement

Woman dead, Monroe County deputy on leave after officer-involved shooting, officials say

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will lead the investigation.
Monroe Co. Sheriff
Monroe Co. Sheriff(MCSO)
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman died, and a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy was put on leave after officials attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant that led to gunfire, according to Sheriff Tommy Jones.

On Monday, March 21, at approximately 11:02 p.m., deputies arrived at a house in the 100 block of Dunn Road to serve a warrant. Upon arrival, deputies reportedly heard the wanted subject speaking to another subject inside the residence.

Officials said they found and removed one person unrelated to the arrest warrant from the residence and began to make entry. Once they did, they reportedly met a female “who was brandishing an Ar-15 style rifle.”

According to Sheriff Jones, the woman pointed the rifle at deputies, which resulted in officials responding with gunfire before the suspect closed the front door. After a perimeter was established, the MCSO SWAT and Madison Police Department Special Response Team arrived on the scene. Investigators said attempts to contact the woman were unsuccessful, officials said.

“Attempts to make contact with the subject were made with no avail,” Sheriff Jones said.

Afterward, the SWAT team reportedly deployed a “non-lethal chemical agent” to get the woman to comply. Shortly after, investigators said officials opened the front door to find the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds with the rifle still in her hands.

“Medical aid was given to the subject, and she was pronounced deceased on scene,” according to Sheriff Jones.

The MCSO put the deputy involved in the shooting on administrative leave per policy. Sheriff Jones asked for thoughts and prayers for all parties involved.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will lead the investigation.

🚨Shooting Investigation 🚨 On Monday, March 21st. 2022, at 11:02 PM Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriffs Office were...

Posted by Sheriff Tommy Jones on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Anthony Dull, was charged with burglary.
Knoxville police respond to church, stop burglary
PD SWAT, K-9 Team and other officers perform warrant service at 129 King Street (blue house on...
Multiple agencies conduct drug operation in Sevierville, arrest 11
The Waffle House is located on Papermill Drive in Knoxville.
Man taken into custody after officers respond to shots fired report at Knoxville Waffle House
Nico Iamaleava
5-star quarterback commits to Tennessee football
Myra Ashton has been charged with DUI by Metro Police.
Woman charged with DUI after throwing cup of urine out window in construction zone

Latest News

Screen capture of online petition to postpone Knox county in person school option
Hardin Valley Academy students waiting to return to school after restroom fire
Congressional Medal of Honor Society to honor Nikki Haley, Dennis Quaid and others during award...
Congressional Medal of Honor Celebration returns to Knoxville; Nikki Haley, Dennis Quaid and others honored
Crews responded to the house on W. Dalton Road within three minutes of the call and found...
Family pet dies on W. Dalton Road house fire in Oak Ridge
One of Randolph Lowry’s former patients said that she reported his behavior to staff at...
TN medical board suspends Alcoa doctor’s license following investigation