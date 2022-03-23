101-year-old woman celebrated as a trailblazer after breaking barriers at Y-12

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 101-year-old Knoxville woman is being recognized as a pioneer for becoming the first African-American woman to serve as a member of the Y-12 union board.

Ms. Clara H. Hughes, also known as “Mother Clara” or “Aunt Clara” said her hard work paid off in ways she couldn’t imagine.

Before becoming the first Black woman to serve as a member of the Y-12 union board, Ms. Hughes said things were not easy.

She worked as a domestic assistant and caregiver for many families, making around fifty cents a week.

“I was working in the homes for different people, what you call domestic work. My husband and I both saw Oak Ridge from the woods in the fields. We remember the woods and the fields and then Oak Ridge developed there,” shared Hughes.

After the development of the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge in the 1940s, Hughes would later stop working as a domestic assistant and caregiver for families, eventually working there at an electromagnetic plant.

“I was a Janitor. Cleaning the offices and picking up the trash. I did that. That’s the first and then later on I got so interested in what I was doing ‘til they said ‘Ms. Clara we’re gonna put you in as a person to teach and train people.’ People were coming in every day by the hundreds,” said Hughes.

After she started working for Y-12 in1951, she said she was later promoted to maintenance supervisor before serving as a member of the Y-12 union board. Hughes said she’s glad to see her hard work paid off.

”You know I felt like the Lord is so good to me, and this is a blessing. I see that he sees me trying to do the job and I wanted to do the job more than they asked me to. I really did. Whatever they asked me to do, I tried to do just a little bit more,” explained Hughes.

Outside of breaking barriers at Y-12, Hughes has been recognized and celebrated by the State House of Representatives, with a State of Tennessee Proclamation, and a letter from former president and first lady Barack and Michelle Obama.

”I just felt so good that the President of the United States... Oh it was Beautiful, Oh it was beautiful,” shared Hughes.

For her 100th birthday, Oak Ridge Mayor Warren Gooch gave her the key to the city.

Hughes said she retired from Y-12 at the age of 62 after 31 years, in order to help take care of her sick husband.

During her retirement, Huges said she has traveled to 49 out of the 50 states in America, while doing some international trips as well.

The one-state she has yet to visit is Alaska.

Currently, she is working with the Mayme Carmichael School Organization and looking forward to her 102nd birthday on Sept. 28, 2022.

