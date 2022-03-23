Advertisement

2-year-old boy in ‘critical’ condition after shooting in Jefferson County

The boy is undergoing surgery at this time and his injuries are considered critical, according to police.
By Savannah Smith
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 2-year-old boy was involved in a shooting Wednesday morning, officials said.

Jefferson County 9-1-1 received a call of a shooting at around 8:40 a.m. on March 23. Deputies arrived on the scene and located a 2-year-old boy that had been shot, according to police.

The child was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center by Jefferson County EMS. He is undergoing surgery at this time, and his injuries are considered critical, according to police.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division and agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are on still on the scene.

The investigation remains active at this time.

