Alcoa doctor’s alleged abuse began in 2018

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three women in Tennessee claimed Dr. Randolph Lowry sexually abused them while getting treatment at Wellness North which is now called Behavioral Health Group. The alleged abuse started in the beginning of 2018.

Two of the women said if they did not perform sexual favors for Lowry, he threatened to not treat them, according to the Tennessee Board of Medical Examiner’s report. This facility helped treat patients with drug addiction.

One of the women said she told Wellness North about Lowry’s actions, but did not receive a response. Behavioral Health Group told WVLT News they were working with the individuals who have come forward.

In a statement, they said: “We are aware of the investigation by the Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners and have been working with the appropriate authorities. BHG separated employment with Dr. Lowry in August 2021 after nine months of service as a part-time, independent contractor. The safety of our patients and our team members is of the utmost importance. A ‘Speak Up’ ethics hotline for all patients, family members, and staff is posted in all BHG treatment centers for reporting any unethical, illegal, or irresponsible activity. And, as this is an active investigation by the Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners, BHG has no additional information that we are able to provide about their efforts.”

Lowry left BHG back in August of 2021. The facility could not provide if Lowry was fired or left on mutual terms. In Sept. of 2021, he became the medical director at The Ben Atchley Tennessee State Veterans’ Home in Knoxville. A spokesperson for the veteran’s home said they were made aware of the investigation March 18, and let him go. They also said in the statement:

On Friday, our team was made aware of an investigation into Dr. Randolph Lowry regarding allegations that took place at a medical facility not associated with any of our State Veterans’ Homes. Immediately upon learning of the investigation and Dr. Lowry’s subsequent medical license suspension, our team worked with our contracted physician provider, Theoria Medical, to ensure all medical care was transitioned to Dr. Deborah Brooks. The safety of our residents is of the utmost importance to us, and we are working diligently to ensure a seamless transition of care.

Lowry worked for Theoria Medical, based out of Michigan, and was contracted out to work at Ben Atchley in September.

Lowry was fired as the Medical Director at the Ben Atchley Tennessee State Veterans’ Home two days after the suspension was filed.

Theoria Medical is both shocked and disappointed to hear of the Tennessee Board of Medical Examiner’s investigation regarding Randolph Lowry on March 18, 2022 and upon hearing of these allegations, we moved to terminate Dr. Lowry immediately. We trust and support the Tennessee Medical Examination Board and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to find resolution to this matter and offer our complete cooperation to help bring this matter to conclusion. To be clear, we do not condone or tolerate this alleged behavior and our hearts and thoughts are with those involved and who may have been a part of these allegations. Theoria Medical puts the health and safety of the patients it serves first and foremost. All Theoria Medical Providers undergo a thorough background investigation including but not limited to; State fingerprinting process and clearance to work in a nursing facility, verification that they do not appear on the OIG, sex offender registry, elderly abuse registry sanction list and licensure verification. None of these various checks revealed any issues with Dr. Lowry. Furthermore, we require that all prospective employees disclose any current or past board or legal investigations that may effect their ability or rights to practice medicine. Again, there was never a disclosure of any past history, investigations or indications of such made to us.”

The Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners described Lowry as a ‘serial sexual predator’ and he ‘used his position and power as a medical doctor to obtain sexual favors from those vulnerable patients’.

Lowry was ordered to cease and desist from practicing medicine in Tennessee. He does have the option to present his version of the facts to the board, and his license will remain suspended until the case hearing against him is over or if the board decides to undo the suspension, according to court documents.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating and no charges have been filed.

