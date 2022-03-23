Advertisement

Alcoa doctor’s alleged abuse began in 2018

Dr. Randolph Lowry started practicing medicine in Tennessee back in 1979 after he graduated from the University of Tennessee School of Medicine in Memphis.
By Jared Austin
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three women in Tennessee claimed Dr. Randolph Lowry sexually abused them while getting treatment at Wellness North which is now called Behavioral Health Group. The alleged abuse started in the beginning of 2018.

Two of the women said if they did not perform sexual favors for Lowry, he threatened to not treat them, according to the Tennessee Board of Medical Examiner’s report. This facility helped treat patients with drug addiction.

One of the women said she told Wellness North about Lowry’s actions, but did not receive a response. Behavioral Health Group told WVLT News they were working with the individuals who have come forward.

In a statement, they said: “We are aware of the investigation by the Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners and have been working with the appropriate authorities. BHG separated employment with Dr. Lowry in August 2021 after nine months of service as a part-time, independent contractor. The safety of our patients and our team members is of the utmost importance. A ‘Speak Up’ ethics hotline for all patients, family members, and staff is posted in all BHG treatment centers for reporting any unethical, illegal, or irresponsible activity. And, as this is an active investigation by the Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners, BHG has no additional information that we are able to provide about their efforts.”

Lowry left BHG back in August of 2021. The facility could not provide if Lowry was fired or left on mutual terms. In Sept. of 2021, he became the medical director at The Ben Atchley Tennessee State Veterans’ Home in Knoxville. A spokesperson for the veteran’s home said they were made aware of the investigation March 18, and let him go. They also said in the statement:

On Friday, our team was made aware of an investigation into Dr. Randolph Lowry regarding allegations that took place at a medical facility not associated with any of our State Veterans’ Homes. Immediately upon learning of the investigation and Dr. Lowry’s subsequent medical license suspension, our team worked with our contracted physician provider, Theoria Medical, to ensure all medical care was transitioned to Dr. Deborah Brooks. The safety of our residents is of the utmost importance to us, and we are working diligently to ensure a seamless transition of care.

Ben Atchley Veteran's Home

Lowry worked for Theoria Medical, based out of Michigan, and was contracted out to work at Ben Atchley in September.

Lowry was fired as the Medical Director at the Ben Atchley Tennessee State Veterans’ Home two days after the suspension was filed.

The Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners described Lowry as a ‘serial sexual predator’ and he ‘used his position and power as a medical doctor to obtain sexual favors from those vulnerable patients’.

Lowry was ordered to cease and desist from practicing medicine in Tennessee. He does have the option to present his version of the facts to the board, and his license will remain suspended until the case hearing against him is over or if the board decides to undo the suspension, according to court documents.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating and no charges have been filed.

