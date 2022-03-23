Advertisement

Amber Alert: 3-month-old missing in Wisconsin

An Amber Alert was issued for Anthony L. Crudup Jr., a 3-month-old boy missing from Milwaukee....
An Amber Alert was issued for Anthony L. Crudup Jr., a 3-month-old boy missing from Milwaukee. Police believe he may be with Vonaisha Washington, 15.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (Gray News) - Officials in Wisconsin issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday for a missing 3-month-old boy.

Anthony L. Crudup Jr. was last seen in the 4300 block of West Marion Street in Milwaukee around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Law enforcement officials believe he may be with Vonaisha Washington, a 15-year-old girl last seen traveling on foot.

Vonaisha has no relationship to Anthony, the alert stated.

Anthony was last seen wearing a light blue and dark blue with white design two-piece sweatsuit.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ARTHUR LEE STILL MISSING
Oak Ridge police identify body found in Melton Lake as missing Roane State professor
One of Randolph Lowry’s former patients said that she reported his behavior to staff at...
TN medical board suspends Alcoa doctor’s license following investigation
Joshua Bohannon, age 27
Human remains confirmed to be missing Putnam County man
News4 Investigates found car dealerships in Tennessee can sell many vehicles with active...
Active recalls on hundreds of thousands of Tennessee vehicles
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say

Latest News

A man is Texas is grateful his elderly father survived a tornado that tore up his home....
'He was laying there praying': Man survives reported tornado in Texas on his bed
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
1 killed after severe storms rip through Texas to South Carolina
"A brother and sister arrive at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis after...
GALLERY: First Ukrainian pediatric cancer patients arrive at St. Jude
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson answers questions during her confirmation hearings...
LIVE: Defending her record, Supreme Court nominee Jackson returns for 3rd day of hearings