Cherokee Health Systems to open new center in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - To support a growing patient population, Cherokee Health Systems announced it would be opening a new health center in Knoxville at the end of March.

The opening date is set for next week March 28. A spokesperson said the new center would expand the mission of CHS of improving the quality of life for its patients by ensuring people of all ages and backgrounds have health services accessible to them.

“We are excited to grow our integrated model of care for children and families. With this new health center space, we will be able to expand hours and services to better serve community needs. It was also important for us to remain in an accessible location for patients and collaborative partners in Knoxville,” said Dr. Parinda Khatri, Cherokee’s Chief Executive Officer.

The new center inside the Cherokee Mills building, located at 2240 Sutherland Ave Suite 103, has undergone five months of renovations. Approximately 50 experienced health professionals will settle into the new center to provide care to everyone regardless of their financial situation, a news release stated.

More information can be found on the Cherokee Health website.

