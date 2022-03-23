Cocke Co. fire contained, crews remain on scene to watch for reignition during high wind conditions

COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple agencies were responding to a wildland fire in Cocke County Tuesday, according to officials with the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency.

A 3-acre fire was reported in the area of Middlebrook and Pepper Lane prompting the EMA to move the threat condition to a four, the lowest threat level. During the time it took to get that fire contained, county assets extinguished three other wildland fires.

“Citizens are asked to avoid these areas as there is barely enough room to get Emergency Response Vehicles in,” officials said. “If you live in this area and you see or smell smoke, keep a very close eye on the direction of the smoke.”

The area was under a high wind warning starting Tuesday at 8 p.m. until Wednesday at 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Crews remained on scene throughout the night to ensure the high winds did not reignite a fire.

“A fire in high wind will spread in seconds,” officials said. “If you feel the slightest threat, EVACUATE.”

UPDATE: 3-22-2022 @ 8:45 pm The fire in Cosby has been contained. All local response agencies, assets, and personnel... Posted by Cocke County Emergency Management Agency on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

