Dogwood Arts Chalk Walk to return to Knoxville in April

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Break out the chalk! The Dogwood Arts Chalk Walk is coming back to downtown Knoxville on Saturday, April 2.

The live art competition features over 150 artists and collaborative teams who will turn downtown Knoxville sidewalks into canvases for all to enjoy.

There are 12 competition categories, including a brand new SideWalk of Fame category. The SideWalk of Fame will feature six ‘Chalk Walk All-Stars’ including Sonia Summers, Cathryn Bozone, Cody Swaggerty, Summer Small, Jessi Queen, and Ryne Sandberg.

This year, the chalk art will be expanded out of Market Square and down Market Street past the East Tennessee Historical Society. The expansion was added to ease congested areas in Market Square, add new spaces for artists, and create a better experience for those in attendance. Attendees can also experience several food trucks and a blooming beer garden while at the competition.

Artists will work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on their pieces, and prizes will be given out at 7 p.m.

For those with young ones, kids of all ages can create their own chalk artwork at the competition. First Horizon Bank will give out free chalk for kids to participate in located on Union Avenue between Urban Outfitters and Tupelo Honey.

