Advertisement

East Tennesseans help thousands cross Ukraine border into Poland

All three of the volunteers will be spending more than a week in Poland or Ukraine.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Over the past month, millions of Ukrainians have been forced out of the country and into a new home. Many have relocated to Poland where some East Tennesseans have traveled to help promote a smooth transition.

Handcock County’s Joe Hurston is behind Air Mobile Ministries. He and his team of two are in Poland with a plan to cross over the Ukraine border to deliver nearly a dozen water purification systems, which can give thousands of people access to clean water.

“I think once we get there, we’re going to find that those 10 units are good, and it’s wonderful, but it’s not nearly enough,” Hurston said.

Then there’s Jefferson County’s Ken Cote who has dedicated his time and energy to thousands of refugees. He’s coming out of his own pockets to work with Celebrity Chef Jose Andres and his non profit, World Central Kitchen.

Cote said helping people who are escaping a war is personal after hearing stories of his mother being taken away from her parents during a separate war.

“It does bother you, but you can’t sit there and act all gloomy, because these people need to see a smiling face,” Cote said.

His presence alone is enough to represent the Volunteer Stat, but to make it official, he brought a University of Tennessee Knoxville flag along for the trip. The Big Orange flag is coming back autographed by the star chef to be auctioned off for charity.

In Knox County, Natalie Lahutsky is packing up her bags to help refugees in Poland unpack their distress. She plans to join a national group and offer counseling and other mental health resources.

“I hope to help one person have a better outcome,” said Lahutsky. “So that they can rebuild when all this is over.”

All three of the volunteers will be spending more than a week in Poland or Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ARTHUR LEE STILL MISSING
Oak Ridge police identify body found in Melton Lake as missing Roane State professor
Joshua Bohannon, age 27
Human remains confirmed to be missing Putnam County man
One of Randolph Lowry’s former patients said that she reported his behavior to staff at...
TN medical board suspends Alcoa doctor’s license following investigation
News4 Investigates found car dealerships in Tennessee can sell many vehicles with active...
Active recalls on hundreds of thousands of Tennessee vehicles
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say

Latest News

Ms. Clara H. Hughes
101-year-old woman celebrated as a trailblazer after breaking barriers at Y-12
missing teen from Pigeon Forge
‘I know I’m a burden for this family’ | Missing teen leaves note behind before disappearing
The shooting occurred on English Drive in Talbott.
JCSO: 2-year-old boy in ‘critical condition’ after shooting himself in the face
Ms. Clara Hughes became the first African-American woman to serve as a member of the Y-12 Union...
101-year-old woman celebrated as a trailblazer after breaking barriers at Y-12