East Tennessee man prepares meals for Ukrainian refugees in Poland

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Since Russia invaded Ukraine almost a month ago, East Tennesseans have been doing their part to assist Ukrainian refugees.

Chef José Andrés flew to Poland with the charity he founded, World Central Kitchen to prepare and give meals to refugees fleeing to the border following the beginning of the war. A man from Dandridge, Ken Cote, heard that the chef needed assistance and flew to Poland to lend a hand last week.

So far, Cote said approximately 60,000 meals daily had been given to those in need, many of whom are women and children.

The East Tennessean has also flown a University of Tennessee flag in the country, familiar to many on Rocky Top. Cote told WVLT News that he’s asked people in the area to sign it while he remains in the county in hopes of auctioning it off once he arrives back in East Tennessee. The profits will go to charity.

This isn’t the first time that Chef José Andrés asked for help for those in need in Ukraine. CBS reported that he previously shared a video calling attention to the Ukrainian people escaping destruction in their country, while they were outside in freezing temperatures waiting for gas or in line to leave the county.

“Why do we put young men and women in this situation?” he said. “We didn’t learn enough from the horrors of the past.”

In the south, the port city of Mariupol has seen the worst devastation of the war, according to The Associated Press. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 100,000 civilians remained in the city, with a pre-war population of 430,000.

After one month of the war, Ukraine is still defiant. Its government has stood. Ukraine is scarred, wounded and mourning its dead, but far from beaten, the AP reported.

