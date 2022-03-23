First Alert Weather Day: Rainy to scattered storms, heat and winds fuel pop-ups into the afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wednesday’s First Alert Weather Day starts with the rainy morning impacting morning commuters, but continues with scattered developing storms and an isolated damaging wind threat. Cooler air settles in behind this system to end the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Rain is widespread early morning Wednesday, so breaking up for the later morning commute. That still leaves some ponding on the roads, and extra time or taking it slow on the roads is a good idea. We’re only cooling to around 60 degrees.

Gusts are up to 40 mph through the afternoon hours, even up to 70 mph in the Smokies where a High Wind Warning is in place. These winds can bring down some limbs, to trees in the mountains. Afternoon warming, plus these winds, can also create a few stronger storms. We’re looking at a 40% coverage in developing storms through midday, then spotty early afternoon. This will then wrap up our First alert Weather Day.

We’re warming up to around 77 degrees this afternoon, then a mostly clear night stays breezy. We’ll drop to around 42 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

The cooler air leaves us near 62 degrees on Thursday with mostly sunny skies, then a few more clouds in the evening can create a stray shower.

The cool-down settles in to end the week, with highs in the 50s. The few showers have moved up a bit in timing, so we’re now looking at some light rain showers Friday and spotty mountaintop snowfall. That becomes spotty by Saturday, then more sunshine Sunday.

Next week starts warming back up, but we’re looking at a late week cold front to bring rain and storms in again and bring us back down from 70s yet again as well.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.