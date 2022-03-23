Advertisement

Knox Co. doctor returns from Ukraine, trained hundreds to use tactical skills

Dr. Russ Frazier is back working with his patients at Methodist Medical Center after he got a call to serve Ukrainians as a Global Surgical and Medical Support Group volunteer.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After spending two weeks in a war zone, Dr. Russ Frazier is back home with his family. Frazier traveled with other physicians with Global Surgical and Medical Support Group to Ukraine to help.

The volunteer team trained 400 Ukrainians how to save a life through tactical emergency skills. Trained military, similar to the U.S. National Guard, kept the doctor and other volunteers safe. He told WVLT News there were people from all walks of life wanting to pitch in and learn from the American doctors.

“When the sirens would go off, everyone would have to move down to the basement, it was also a public shelter. So people from outside would come to that gym and come down to the basement when the sirens were going off,” Frazier said.

When the doctor was not serving the country, he’s making a difference in East Tennessee as a Knox County SWAT physician and the Knox County Rescue chief. He started working with the rescue team since he was a teenager.

Frazier is now back working with his patients at Methodist Medical Center.

“Mission complete. I’m very proud,” Dr. Frazier said. “I was with a great, great bunch of people.”

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ARTHUR LEE STILL MISSING
Oak Ridge police identify body found in Melton Lake as missing Roane State professor
One of Randolph Lowry’s former patients said that she reported his behavior to staff at...
TN medical board suspends Alcoa doctor’s license following investigation
Joshua Bohannon, age 27
Human remains confirmed to be missing Putnam County man
News4 Investigates found car dealerships in Tennessee can sell many vehicles with active...
Active recalls on hundreds of thousands of Tennessee vehicles
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say

Latest News

Dr. Randolph Lowry worked at the facility from 2017-2021.
Alcoa doctor’s alleged abuse began in 2018
Speaker of house subpoenaed
Tennessee Speaker of the House amongst several other House Republicans to receive subpoena
The Congressional Medal of Honor Society to honor Nikki Haley, Dennis Quaid and others during...
‘They really feel the patriotism here’ | Congressional Medal of Honor Celebration returns to Knoxville
Dr. Randolph Lowry started practicing medicine in Tennessee back in 1979 after he graduated...
Alcoa doctor’s alleged abuse began in 2018