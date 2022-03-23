Advertisement

Knoxville police search for driver in near fatal hit and run

Hit and run victim Jonathan Harter is recovering at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.
By Sam Luther
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Thursday night, Jonathan Harter was riding his motorcycle, when he said he was cut off by the driver of a red Toyota and badly injured. When he fell from his bike, he suffered a broken shoulder, ankle, leg, nose, and plenty of cuts and bruises throughout his body.

Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said this took place on Magnolia and Bertrand Street just before midnight. They have not made any arrests in this case as they continue to investigate.

Jonathan’s sister Magan was continuing to seek out justice after her brother was taken by ambulance to UT Medical Center.

“What justified you to just leave somebody in the middle of the road to die,” said Magan.

She said her brother would likely be in a wheelchair for another four months as he recovered from his injuries as she hoped someone turns themselves in.

“I pray every day that this person does the right things but I know that at the end of the day it’s ultimately up to them,” said Magan.

If you have any information on this case you’re asked to contact KPD.

