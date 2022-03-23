Maryville man in custody following police chase

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Maryville man was taken into custody after leading Blount County deputies on a chase through city streets, representatives with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office told WVLT News.

Jesse Edward Nichols, 21, fled from deputies Tuesday evening, a release from the department said. Nichols was reportedly already wanted on existing charges when he was spotted driving towards Maryville near Sevierville Road and Swanee Drive by a deputy around 7:30 p.m. The deputy turned on his emergency lights to stop Nichols, who reportedly began to accelerate to avoid the deputy.

Nichols led several more deputies on a chase via several side streets and on to East Broadway, the release said. Before deputies were able to stop him, Nichols struck a cruiser, according to BCSO officials. After deputies stopped him near Main Road, Nichols reportedly fled on foot, fumbling with a handgun and throwing baggies from his pockets while he ran.

Deputies then gained custody of Nichols and recovered a Smith & Wesson handgun and baggies containing crystal methamphetamine and marijuana, the report said. Nichols was charged with the following, BCSO officials said:

• Two counts of violation of probation (felony charges of evading arrest)

• Domestic assault (warrant)

• Aggravated assault (felony)

• Possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony (felony)

• Evading arrest (felony)

• Reckless endangerment (felony)

• Possession of methamphetamine

• Possession of marijuana

• Resisting arrest

• Evading arrest

• Driving on a suspended license

• Reckless driving

Nichols was taken to the Blount County Correctional Facility on bonds totaling $53,000. He will have a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court at 9 a.m. March 28.

