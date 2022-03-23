‘I know I’m a burden for this family’ | Missing teen leaves note behind before disappearing

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Pigeon Forge Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old, according to a Facebook post.

Police said that Taylor Lee Ogle did not get off the school bus on Tuesday. He was last seen on March 22 at 2:53 p.m., walking toward the Pigeon Forge Community Center.

Taylor’s parents shared a note to WVLT News that was found after he was discovered missing.

The first line reads, “Dear parents, I know I’m a burden for this family. I also know that even so, you all still love me.”

The note later goes on to say the teen has been falling behind in life and how he needed to find himself. The teen shared he would be running away to stay with a friend. He warned if his family came looking for him, that he’s “prepared to run. I will do whatever it takes.”

The 15-year-old boy left a note for his parents before leaving home. (Parents)

Taylor was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, gray converse shoes, and a black mesh backpack, officials said. The teen, a white male, has black hair, hazel eyes and is 5-foot-6-inches and approximately 130 pounds.

Those with information are asked to call the PFPD at 865-453-9063.

