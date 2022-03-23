Sharply cooler after the Alert, with storms back next week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The First Alert is over but the wind is most certainly not. Gusts have been 35+ mph for hours and hours in the Valley, Plateau, well really everywhere.

Dreary clouds and cooler weather are here Friday into Saturday. After early week sun, storms are back Thursday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Despite a lengthy severe thunderstorm warning, damage appears to be relatively minimal. There was heavy rain Wednesday morning, and again by the afternoon. NOTE: the boundary for storms to fire up is STILL out there, from Sneedville to Morristown to Gatlinburg. They should NOT be quite as strong as before, but an isolated tiny storm cell is still in the cards.

The wind will just keep on howling tonight, through at least midnight. You will get ‘clear air’ winds of 30+ mph. That eventually means colder weather for tonight. Instead of a low near 60 degrees, we’re closer to 40! There are a few morning clouds associated with the never-ending upper low, but these depart. We’re left with good sunshine and a high of 62 degrees. There will be an isolated late day shower in our far northwest counties.

Friday is much colder, with a lot more clouds. Much of the day will have mostly cloudy skies. There are a few sprinkles, but they are mostly centered on higher elevations outside of the Valley.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday features light snow - but mostly at higher elevations. We’re still pretty far below average - with daytime temps in the upper 40s to lower 50s at best.

Sunday brings morning frost, so protect those plants. This is right on time with what we normally see this time of the year. Sunday has abundant sunshine. There could be a very late and light shower. Then we go into what we call ‘northwest flow.’ That brings isolated rain chances many days next week, from, as you guessed, the northwest.

Soon we are back into the middle 70s! Storms look a lot more likely Thursday of next week.

Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.