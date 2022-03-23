Advertisement

Tenn. report releases data on child well-being across state, lists Blount in top-10 counties

Data also highlighted a glimpse into the inconsistent experiences of children across Tennessee.
Tennessee reported it had 4.6 substantiated abuse or neglect cases per 1,000 children in 2020,...
Tennessee reported it had 4.6 substantiated abuse or neglect cases per 1,000 children in 2020, with Decatur County children being 12 times more likely to suffer from a case than a child in Williamson County.(Pexels)
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth shows that one East Tennessee county ranks high on child well-being but also highlights concerns as one in five children live in poverty in the state.

After reviewing county-level data, the state ranked counties in areas affecting child development, such as economic well-being, education, health, and family and community. The top-10 ranked counties included Williamson, Wilson, Sumner, Rutherford, Washington, Moore, Blount, Smith, Weakley, and Crockett after analyzing the compiled data, according to the report.

The top counties included Blount County as the only one representing East Tennessee besides Washington, located in Northeast Tennessee.

The 7th overall rank for the county was in part for economic well-being and education, ranking at 5 in both categories. The median household income was reported as $67,576 in the county, with child poverty being 12.8 percent and fair market rent listed at $1,198. The high school graduation rate was 94.6 percent. According to a report, the third to eighth reading proficiency was 37.3 percent.

Knox County was listed at 24 with economic well-being ranked 17, education ranked 35, health ranked 27, and family & community ranked 46. Other East Tennessee county rankings varied. Anderson was listed at 67, Sevier at 45, Loudon at 32, Campbell at 87, Claiborne at 54, Grainger at 61, Monroe at 78 and Hamblen at 55.

Data also highlighted a glimpse into the inconsistent experiences of children across Tennessee. Some key indicators included that fewer than one in three third to eighth-grade students in the state rated proficient on 2020-2021 TNReady Reading tests. In Williamson County, more than half of students rated proficient; however, the report showed fewer than one out of every 10 rated as high in Haywood County.

Approximately 4.9 percent of children were uninsured for 2019, with the lowest percentage of children without coverage being 3.8 percent in Lake County and the highest being 6.9 percent in Pickett County.

The state also reportedly had 4.6 substantiated abuse or neglect cases per 1,000 children in 2020, with Decatur County children 12 times more likely to suffer from a case than a child in Williamson County.

“As an agency, we are always working to improve the well-being of children, youth and families across the state,” said Richard Kennedy, executive director of Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth. “These county profiles always serve as a reminder that the experience, opportunities, and access to positive outcomes can look vastly different for each child in Tennessee.”

All county reports can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ARTHUR LEE STILL MISSING
Oak Ridge police identify body found in Melton Lake as missing Roane State professor
One of Randolph Lowry’s former patients said that she reported his behavior to staff at...
TN medical board suspends Alcoa doctor’s license following investigation
Joshua Bohannon, age 27
Human remains confirmed to be missing Putnam County man
News4 Investigates found car dealerships in Tennessee can sell many vehicles with active...
Active recalls on hundreds of thousands of Tennessee vehicles
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say

Latest News

Cherokee Health Systems to open new center in Knoxville
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks today’s rain to gusty storms, then cooler days ahead.
First Alert Weather Day: Heat and winds fuel some storms into the afternoon
Knox Co doctor returns from Ukraine, trained tactical skills to hundreds
Knox Co doctor returns from Ukraine, trained tactical skills to hundreds
A brother and sister arrive at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis after traveling...
Tennessee hospital welcomes first Ukraine child cancer patients