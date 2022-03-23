Tenn. report releases data on child well-being across state, lists Blount in top-10 counties

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth shows that one East Tennessee county ranks high on child well-being but also highlights concerns as one in five children live in poverty in the state.

After reviewing county-level data, the state ranked counties in areas affecting child development, such as economic well-being, education, health, and family and community. The top-10 ranked counties included Williamson, Wilson, Sumner, Rutherford, Washington, Moore, Blount, Smith, Weakley, and Crockett after analyzing the compiled data, according to the report.

The top counties included Blount County as the only one representing East Tennessee besides Washington, located in Northeast Tennessee.

The 7th overall rank for the county was in part for economic well-being and education, ranking at 5 in both categories. The median household income was reported as $67,576 in the county, with child poverty being 12.8 percent and fair market rent listed at $1,198. The high school graduation rate was 94.6 percent. According to a report, the third to eighth reading proficiency was 37.3 percent.

Knox County was listed at 24 with economic well-being ranked 17, education ranked 35, health ranked 27, and family & community ranked 46. Other East Tennessee county rankings varied. Anderson was listed at 67, Sevier at 45, Loudon at 32, Campbell at 87, Claiborne at 54, Grainger at 61, Monroe at 78 and Hamblen at 55.

Data also highlighted a glimpse into the inconsistent experiences of children across Tennessee. Some key indicators included that fewer than one in three third to eighth-grade students in the state rated proficient on 2020-2021 TNReady Reading tests. In Williamson County, more than half of students rated proficient; however, the report showed fewer than one out of every 10 rated as high in Haywood County.

Approximately 4.9 percent of children were uninsured for 2019, with the lowest percentage of children without coverage being 3.8 percent in Lake County and the highest being 6.9 percent in Pickett County.

The state also reportedly had 4.6 substantiated abuse or neglect cases per 1,000 children in 2020, with Decatur County children 12 times more likely to suffer from a case than a child in Williamson County.

“As an agency, we are always working to improve the well-being of children, youth and families across the state,” said Richard Kennedy, executive director of Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth. “These county profiles always serve as a reminder that the experience, opportunities, and access to positive outcomes can look vastly different for each child in Tennessee.”

All county reports can be found here.

