Advertisement

Tennessee Speaker of the House amongst several other House Republicans to receive subpoena


Speaker of house subpoenaed
Speaker of house subpoenaed
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton was subpoenaed Tuesday to appear before a federal grand jury.

“We have been fully cooperating with the federal authorities since I became Speaker in 2019. It is not unexpected that I and other members would be called to appear before a grand jury to provide factual statements as part of this ongoing investigation,” Speaker Sexton said in a statement to News4.

No further information has been provided at this time as to who the other House Republican members are that received subpoenas and how many there are.

The subpoena comes after, according to criminal information filed in the United States District Court, former State Rep. Robin Smith engaged in a fraudulent scheme with others to contract with Phoenix Solutions, LLC to provide mail and consulting services for members of the Tennessee General Assembly.

“I have resigned as Representative of the Tennessee House. I did so out of respect for the honor of Tennesseans, my commitment to public service over the last several decades, and of course, my Christian faith. I believe in forgiveness, and I hope to earn yours over time,” said Smith in a statement.

The Information also alleged that in September and December 2020, Smith received two checks from Phoenix Solutions totaling more than $24,000, which she deposited into her consulting firm’s bank account.

According to the Information, a court document, Smith helped others, including two unnamed individuals believed to be former Speaker of the House Glen Casada and his former chief of staff Cade Cothren, devised and intended to devise a scheme to defraud the citizens of the Middle District of Tennessee.

According to the Information, the unnamed individual 1 was a member of the Tennessee House, first elected in 2003 and served as Speaker of the Tennessee House from around January 2019 until around August 2019 when he resigned as Speaker after a scandal became public. The unnamed individual 2 was a businessman and former Chief of Staff to Individual 1 when he was Tennessee House Speaker.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Rep. Robin Smith resigned on March 7, 2022, after being charged with wire fraud in federal court.
Former state rep pleads guilty to federal wire fraud charge

Most Read

ARTHUR LEE STILL MISSING
Oak Ridge police identify body found in Melton Lake as missing Roane State professor
The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Anthony Dull, was charged with burglary.
Knoxville police respond to church, stop burglary
PD SWAT, K-9 Team and other officers perform warrant service at 129 King Street (blue house on...
Multiple agencies conduct drug operation in Sevierville, arrest 11
Nico Iamaleava
5-star quarterback commits to Tennessee football
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say

Latest News

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society to honor Nikki Haley, Dennis Quaid and others during...
‘They really feel the patriotism here’ | Congressional Medal of Honor Celebration returns to Knoxville
Jonathan Harter recovers at UTMC.
Knoxville police search for driver in near fatal hit and run
Multiple agencies are responding to a wildland fire in Cocke Co. as the area enters a high wind...
Cocke Co. fire contained, crews remain on scene to watch for reignition during high wind conditions
Hit and run victim Jonathan Harter is recovering at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Knoxville police search for driver in near fatal hit and run