Advertisement

Three people saved following serious crash in Knoxville

The collision crash happened at the intersection of East Emory Road and Thunder Lane.
Knox County Rescue & Rural Metro Fire responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident near...
Knox County Rescue & Rural Metro Fire responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident near the intersection of E Emory Rd & Thunder Lane Wednesday.(Knox County Rescue)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Rescue, along with Rural Metro Fire, responded to a serious injury car crash Wednesday afternoon. The collision crash happened at the intersection of East Emory Road and Thunder Lane.

Three occupants in the crash were all pinned in their vehicles.

Officials were able to rescue them from the wreckage, according to officials.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ARTHUR LEE STILL MISSING
Oak Ridge police identify body found in Melton Lake as missing Roane State professor
Joshua Bohannon, age 27
Human remains confirmed to be missing Putnam County man
One of Randolph Lowry’s former patients said that she reported his behavior to staff at...
TN medical board suspends Alcoa doctor’s license following investigation
News4 Investigates found car dealerships in Tennessee can sell many vehicles with active...
Active recalls on hundreds of thousands of Tennessee vehicles
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say

Latest News

National Park Service Webcam Image
Sharply cooler after the Alert, with storms back next week
The shooting occurred on English Drive in Talbott.
JCSO: 2-year-old boy in ‘critical condition’ after shooting himself in the face
Certified pre-owned cars are a hot ticket with sales forecasted to break records in 2022. But...
Consumer Crackdown: Certified pre-owned vehicles a hot item, but experts say double check the inspection
Lady Vols
UT fans invited to send off Lady Vols for Sweet 16 round of NCAA tournament