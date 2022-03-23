UT fans invited to send off Lady Vols for Sweet 16 round of NCAA tournament

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Calling all Vols fans! Tennessee athletics is inviting all Vols fans to help send off the Lady Vols basketball team as they head to Wichita in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament.

🟠 𝗦𝗪𝗘𝗘𝗧 𝗦𝗜𝗫𝗧𝗘𝗘𝗡 𝗦𝗘𝗡𝗗-𝗢𝗙𝗙 🟠



Come wish @LadyVol_Hoops good luck as they depart for Wichita and the Sweet Sixteen!



We're sending the team off in style tomorrow at 9:30am beneath Pratt Pavilion. All fans welcome!



Parking available in G10 garage.#GoLadyVols pic.twitter.com/GZW6bVBmgx — Tennessee Athletics (@Vol_Sports) March 23, 2022

No. 18/17-ranked UT earned that right on Monday night, holding off in-state foe Belmont in Thompson-Boling Arena, 70-67, in the NCAA Second Round.

No. 4 seed Tennessee (25-8) will face No. 1 seed Louisville (27-4) in the semifinal round of the NCAA Wichita Regional on Saturday at 4 p.m. Eastern (3 p.m. Central) at INTRUST Bank Arena. The game is slated to be televised by ESPN2. This will be the Lady Vols 35th trip to the Sweet 16 and first since 2016.

Fans are asked to meet at the Pratt Pavilion at 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Parking will be available in the G10 garage.

