Advertisement

UT fans invited to send off Lady Vols for Sweet 16 round of NCAA tournament

Fans are asked to meet at the Pratt Pavilion at 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
Lady Vols
Lady Vols(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Calling all Vols fans! Tennessee athletics is inviting all Vols fans to help send off the Lady Vols basketball team as they head to Wichita in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament.

No. 18/17-ranked UT earned that right on Monday night, holding off in-state foe Belmont in Thompson-Boling Arena, 70-67, in the NCAA Second Round.

No. 4 seed Tennessee (25-8) will face No. 1 seed Louisville (27-4) in the semifinal round of the NCAA Wichita Regional on Saturday at 4 p.m. Eastern (3 p.m. Central) at INTRUST Bank Arena. The game is slated to be televised by ESPN2. This will be the Lady Vols 35th trip to the Sweet 16 and first since 2016.

Fans are asked to meet at the Pratt Pavilion at 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Parking will be available in the G10 garage.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ARTHUR LEE STILL MISSING
Oak Ridge police identify body found in Melton Lake as missing Roane State professor
Joshua Bohannon, age 27
Human remains confirmed to be missing Putnam County man
One of Randolph Lowry’s former patients said that she reported his behavior to staff at...
TN medical board suspends Alcoa doctor’s license following investigation
News4 Investigates found car dealerships in Tennessee can sell many vehicles with active...
Active recalls on hundreds of thousands of Tennessee vehicles
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say

Latest News

University of Tennessee Director of Athletics Danny White
White Announces Contract Extensions for Pensky, Rackham Watt
Lady Vols
Lady Vols face No. 1 seed Louisville Saturday in NCAA Sweet 16
Hendon Hooker
Vols open second spring of Josh Heupel era
Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans, is shown Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Nashville,...
Lee: State is ‘willing to work’ with Titans on new stadium