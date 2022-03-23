White Announces Contract Extensions for Pensky, Rackham Watt

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White announced contract extensions Wednesday for soccer head coach Brian Pensky and volleyball head coach Eve Rackham Watt.

Pensky and Rackham Watt both led their programs to NCAA Tournament wins this past fall. Their extensions run through January of 2027.

“As I told Brian and his team after they won the SEC Championship, I want the competitive spirit and team togetherness they displayed last season to serve as the blueprint for Tennessee Athletics,” White said. “Brian is as steady as they come, and he’s built an excellent staff around him. The student-athletes in his program are being developed holistically, and recruits are clearly recognizing the special nature of what Tennessee soccer has to offer—both on and off the pitch.”

Pensky earned 2021 SEC Coach of the Year honors after leading Tennessee to its second straight SEC Eastern Division Championship last fall. The Vols went on to defeat top-seeded Arkansas 3-0 in the final of the SEC Tournament, bringing the trophy home for the first time since 2008 before advancing in the NCAA Tournament to the Round of 16.

“Contract extensions happen because head coaches have phenomenal staffs and outstanding student-athletes,” Pensky said. “And that’s certainly the case here. I am a lucky guy. I appreciate Danny White and his staff for continuing to believe in what we are doing.

The 2021 squad went undefeated at home in Regal Stadium, opening the season with seven straight shutouts to set a new single-season shutout record of 633:53 en route to a record of 20-3-0 for the program’s first 20-win season. Following the historic 2021 campaign, redshirt sophomore Jaida Thomas and senior Wrenne French both received All-America honors.

In the classroom, Tennessee soccer owns a 3.64 cumulative GPA and posted a department-high 3.70 GPA during its SEC Championship run last fall. Sophomore Lawson Renie and junior Tara Katz were each named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District Teams.

With 10 starters returning for the 2022 season, Tennessee looks to build on its success this fall as it welcomes the No. 6 recruiting class in the nation.

Pensky boasts a career record of 185-111-45 and a mark of 118-58-25 during his 10 years on Rocky Top.

Rackham Watt has led the volleyball program since 2018. Under her leadership, the Lady Vols have made two trips to the NCAA Tournament while posting a 73-37 (48-26 SEC) record.

“Eve—along with her entire staff—is incredibly driven,” White said. “She has a clear vision for what she wants her program to be about. She builds genuine relationships with her student-athletes and is invested in their development far beyond their athletic pursuits. And the fire that her teams compete with is inspiring. All signs point to a very bright future for Tennessee volleyball moving forward under Eve’s leadership.”

Tennessee’s 73 wins during the Rackham Watt era are the third-most in the SEC over the past four seasons.

“I would like to thank Chancellor Donde Plowman, Director of Athletics Danny White, (Deputy Athletics Director) Cam Walker and (Senior Associate Athletics Director) Angie Boyd Keck for their continued faith in my ability to lead our volleyball program,” Rackham Watt said. “We have made tremendous progress over the past four seasons, and Tennessee volleyball is something very special. My staff and I look forward to sustaining our success and building toward championships. Gavin, Jude and I are excited to continue to call Knoxville our home.”

As a byproduct of the program’s success, the Lady Vols have seen four players earn seven All-America honors during Rackham Watt’s tenure. Tennessee has placed at least one student-athlete on the All-SEC Team since 2018, including two players this past fall.

The four-year run of All-SEC selections is the program’s longest since a five-year streak spanning 2008-12.

Rackham Watt’s teams also have reenergized the Tennessee volleyball fanbase, pulling in five of the top-10 largest crowds in program history.

Tennessee volleyball has performed equally as strong in the classroom, placing 31 student-athletes on the annual SEC Fall Honor Roll and producing three CoSIDA Academic All-District honorees. Additionally, Ava Bell picked up CoSIDA Second-Team Academic All-America accolades in 2021.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.