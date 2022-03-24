Advertisement

An antique bookstore is coming to downtown Gay Street

A bookstore some may call unique is coming to downtown Knoxville!
"Knoxville needs a niche for this and I think it will draw people in.”
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A bookstore some may call unique is coming to downtown Knoxville!

The name of the book store is Addison’s. Owner Brian Worley said the bookstore will be different from the ones currently in the area, being that it will only sell old and rare books from the late 1800′s and early 1900′s.

“It’s focusing on antiquarian books. Old and rare books. I think it’s important to have the full range of types of atmospheres in books that people can interact with and intersect with. Knoxville needs a niche for this and I think it will draw people in,” shared Worley.

Worley, who is a retired nuclear engineer said he had always dreamed of owning his own bookstore. He said Addison’s will have areas for people to relax, read and drink coffee. He even plans to eventually host events there, serving beer and wine.

“What I think would be interesting is when you have a topic of interest for a number of individuals, either a class or a small group. It would be nice to pull them together in an inviting environment and have a book surrounding that topic so that everybody can have access to those books during the event. So I plan to have a number of classes and a number of events and club meetings here as well,” said Worley

With thousands of books left to unpack, Worley was excited to move in and bring Addison’s to the community.

The bookstore was scheduled to have its’ grand opening on May 16, with a few soft openings in April.

