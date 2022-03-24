Advertisement

Autonomous vehicle company Local Motors goes out of business

The company is most known for its Olli autonomous public transportation vehicle.
The Olli
The Olli(KCRA/CNN (custom credit))
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Arizona-headquartered autonomous vehicle company Local Motors has filed for bankruptcy, a representative with the company told WVLT News. The company is most known for its Olli autonomous public transportation vehicle.

Knoxvillians will recognize the company from its “microfactory” located on Valley Vista Road. The company also briefly had a location on Market Square in downtown Knoxville.

Vice President of Sales and Customer Success Chris Stoner posted on LinkedIn about Local Motors’ closing, saying the company officially went out of business on Jan. 14.

I am disheartened to announce that Local Motors will cease to exist as of January 14. I was only there a few months, but loved every minute of it. I made some great friends, both locally and globally, which makes it worthwhile.

The autonomous vehicle space is an exciting emerging market with plenty of opportunity. Experiencing first-hand the skill and dedication of the people I worked with, I have no doubt AVs (like Olli) are the future of transportation.

Chris Stoner

Local Motors deployed several Olli shuttles across the world, including here in the United States and even as far as Saudi Arabia and Australia. No Ollis ran in Knoxville, however. The Olli was designed to automatically transport passengers across both private campuses and public roads, with an emphasis on providing transport to disabled customers.

The company recently held an online auction to sell its resources, including some electric vehicles.

