Convicted child rapist caught near Mexico border, convicted by East Tenn. court

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man convicted by prosecutors in DA Charme Allen’s Child Abuse Unit was caught by U.S. Boarder Patrol agents near the Mexico border, according to a release from Allen’s office.

Erik Courtney Lehto, 53, was convicted of two counts of rape of a child, solicitation of rape of a child and aggravated sexual battery by Allen’s unit. According to the release, the victim, an 8-year-old third grader, was learning about “good touches and bad touches” in school when she disclosed that she had been abused by Lehto for months.

Knoxville Police Department investigators began interviewing witnesses at the school, and the victim was interviewed at Childhelp Tennessee. There, she reportedly said that Lehto had abused her on multiple occasions when she was in the third grade.

While awaiting trial, Lehto allegedly cut off his GPS ankle bracelet and was apprehended near the Mexico border.

“Thanks to the hard work of everyone involved in this case, this offender will never be able to hurt a child again,” DA Charme Allen said.

Rape is a felony that carries a punishment of 25 to 40 years in prison without parole. Aggravated sexual battery carries a punishment between eight and 12 years in prison. Prosecutors said they plan to seek the maximum sentence for both charges. Lehto will face sentencing on May 20.

