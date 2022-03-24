Despite worst-case warnings, city eyes 2024 for Downtown Stadium completion

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In a monthly Knoxville Sports Authority meeting, officials with the city discussed possible scenarios where the Downtown Stadium, planned for the edge of the Old City and East Knoxville, the opening was delayed until 2025.

”Everything is still moving forward still very exciting everyone is still very positive, very happy. It’s just a conversation around, you know, we might want to be thinking if we don’t get this, this, and this done what does that mean and that really was the root of the conversation,” said Kim Bumpas the president of Visit Knoxville.

Tuesday’s meeting centered around the importance of finalizing contracts on time in order to have bonds released to fund the more than $100 million dollar project.

The concern is if agreements like infrastructure, private development around the stadium and the approval from Major League Baseball aren’t agreed upon in the time frame laid out, the opening for 2024 won’t happen.

”This is a part of the process this is the way things happen. Sometimes you run into scenarios where you might have to rethink how you’re thinking about the timeline and prepare for worst case scenarios,” said Bumpas.

The stadium is a joint venture between the city of Knoxville and Knox County.

Officials with the city were unavailable for comment due to ongoing budget meetings.

Mayor Jacobs provided WVLT with a statement “Supply chain issues are causing a lot of uncertainty throughout the economy, but as of right now we hope the developers can make the proposed 2024 deadline.”

Boyd Sports who own the Tennessee Smokies released a statement also.

“All parties are working hard to get started on the infrastructure work and wind up all the agreements in time to play the entire baseball season in 2024. But, if that does not happen the Smokies have the option to play in the current Smokies Stadium in Kodak,” said Boyd Sports CEO Doug Kirchhofer.

City officials stress the project is still slated to be completed in 2024.

