Dreams come true for Bobcat trio

Central football standouts sign letters of intent
By Rick Russo
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Family, classmates, teaches and coaches were all on hand Wednesday to watch three Central High football standouts sign letters of intentas they look to advance their football and academic careers.

Defensive end Isaiah Mcgaha is headed to play for George Quarles at ETSU.

Offensive lineman Brady Cash has signed with UVA-Wise.

And defensive end Mark Adams Jr. will play at Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, Kentucky.

These Bobcats have been part of special run at Central first under head coach Bryson Rosser and of course coach Craney the past two seasons. Congratulations young men!

