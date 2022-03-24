Advertisement

Gov. Bill Lee proposes 30-day suspension on state & local grocery sales tax

The suspension will be included in the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget amendment
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is announcing a 30-day suspension proposal of state and local grocery sales tax.
By William Dowling
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:40 AM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is announcing a 30-day suspension proposal of state and local grocery sales tax.

A release from the governor’s office says the proposal aims to provide direct financial relief to Tennesseans amid surging inflation nationwide.

The suspension will be included in the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget amendment, which will be delivered on Tuesday March 29.

“As Americans see their cost-of-living skyrocket amid historic inflation, suspending the grocery tax is the most effective way to provide direct relief to every Tennessean,” said Gov. Lee. “Our state has the ability to put dollars back in the pockets of hardworking Tennesseans, and I thank members of the General Assembly for their continued partnership in maintaining our fiscally conservative approach.”

The governor will speak Thursday in Covington to discuss the new tax cut proposal and discuss local impacts of nationwide economic challenges.

