Gray skies ahead the next two days before warmth and sun surge back

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Did you notice the colder air? Even with the sunshine, we’re in the midst of a 15 degree drop, from day to day. The weekend will be even cooler – with an isolate snow batch in the Smokies.

We’re tracking the chances of rain and thunder by the middle of next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few tiny showers bloom on the Plateau. These emerge from the eastern side of the upper low. Remember the storms in Texas on Monday? This is the same parent storm, and it will be with us through Saturday evening. That’s a six-day-long system east of the Rockies - impressive. Still, there’s not much to the light rain late Thursday, except for a little inconvenience and dropping temps.

Our forecast is very seasonal for late March, and we should have mostly clear skies by Friday morning. There is a limited chance of rain Friday, primarily in Southeastern Kentucky and SW Virginia. These higher elevations on the Cumberland Plateau could also get a tenth of an inch of rain. Friday looks colder and colder, only in the upper 40s to lower 50s at best - by late afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday features light snow - but mostly at higher elevations. We’re still pretty far below average - with daytime temps in the upper 40s to lower 50s at best.

Sunday brings morning frost, so protect those plants. This is right on time with what we normally see this time of the year. Sunday has abundant sunshine. There could be a very late and light shower. Then we go into what we call ‘northwest flow.’ That brings isolated rain chances many days next week, from, as you guessed, the northwest.

Soon we are back into the middle 70s! Storms look a lot more likely Thursday of next week.

