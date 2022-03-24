Jefferson Co. Sheriff looking for armed robbery suspect
Deputies only have surveillance photos, no car description
Published: Mar. 24, 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a man accused of armed robbery in White Pine.
According to the sheriff’s office, the man came into the Marathon Station on Highway 113 Wednesday night at 9:45 p.m.
The suspect is a black man wearing all black with a gun; when officers arrived on scene a K-9 tried to track him down but couldn’t.
The sheriff’s office does not have a description of a car.
If you recognize this man or know anything, you can call Jefferson County Central Dispatch 865-475-6855.
