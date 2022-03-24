Advertisement

Jefferson Co. Sheriff looking for armed robbery suspect

Deputies only have surveillance photos, no car description
Jefferson Co. deputies need help identifying this suspect accused of armed robbery Wednesday night
By Madeline Thompson
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a man accused of armed robbery in White Pine.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man came into the Marathon Station on Highway 113 Wednesday night at 9:45 p.m.

The suspect is a black man wearing all black with a gun; when officers arrived on scene a K-9 tried to track him down but couldn’t.

The sheriff’s office does not have a description of a car.

If you recognize this man or know anything, you can call Jefferson County Central Dispatch 865-475-6855.

