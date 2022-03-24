KAT asking for public input on future of bus network

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with Knox Area Transit are seeking public input on the future of the KAT bus network. The input is part of the KAT Reimagined process, a program aimed at improving KAT’s public transportation system.

KAT officials want Knoxville citizens to help decide what their future will look like by responding to two concepts of what a new bus network could look like. The two concepts are not proposals, however. They are just a way for KAT to determine what the community wants from a bus line.

The year-long KAT Reimagined study is led by KAT in partnership with Knoxville Regional TPO and other community partners. The goal is to analyze the current KAT bus system and recommend changes.

Those interested can visit this link to submit their thoughts on the two bus system concepts from now until April 22.

KAT will also be hosting public meetings on April 7 and 9, along with a virtual meeting on April 12 to explain the concepts and answer further questions.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.