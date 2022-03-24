Advertisement

Knoxville officials looking for car burglary suspect

The Knoxville Police Department, along with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers, is looking for a car burglary suspect.
Car burglary suspect
Car burglary suspect(East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department, along with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers, is looking for a car burglary suspect.

Officials said the man depicted below was involved in vandalism and vehicle burglaries in the 500 State Street Garage. The crimes happened from Tuesday overnight through the early morning hours on Wednesday.

If you know who this is, you are asked to call the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers 865-215-7165. You can also submit tips online.

