Knoxville officials looking for car burglary suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department, along with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers, is looking for a car burglary suspect.

Officials said the man depicted below was involved in vandalism and vehicle burglaries in the 500 State Street Garage. The crimes happened from Tuesday overnight through the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Help identify this person, who was involved in vandalisms & veh burglaries in the 500 State St Garage btwn the overnight hrs of 3/23 & early morning hrs of 3/24. Recognize him? Contact East TN Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165, Text **TIPS, https://t.co/msppsTw5gg, App P3TIPS pic.twitter.com/8RLheB7xsJ — East TN Valley Crime Stoppers (@tn_crime) March 24, 2022

If you know who this is, you are asked to call the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers 865-215-7165. You can also submit tips online.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.