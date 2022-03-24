Knoxville officials looking for car burglary suspect
The Knoxville Police Department, along with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers, is looking for a car burglary suspect.
Published: Mar. 24, 2022
Officials said the man depicted below was involved in vandalism and vehicle burglaries in the 500 State Street Garage. The crimes happened from Tuesday overnight through the early morning hours on Wednesday.
If you know who this is, you are asked to call the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers 865-215-7165. You can also submit tips online.
