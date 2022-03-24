Knoxville police arrest man with 10 warrants, drugs and gun, report says
The man reportedly had crack cocaine, heroin and a loaded handgun on his person when he was arrested.
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Engagement Response Team officers arrested a Knoxville man with 10 outstanding warrants on Broadway near Magnolia Avenue Wednesday night, according to a report from the Knoxville Police Department.
La’Marr Wade, 34, reportedly had 10 outstanding warrants for aggravated burglary, aggravated stalking, domestic assault and many failures to appear. According to KPD personnel, Wade had over nine grams or crack cocaine, almost five grams of heroin and a loaded handgun on his person when he was arrested.
Wade was charged with multiple drug charges and convicted felon in possession of a weapon, the report said.
