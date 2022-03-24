Lady Vols land Rickea Jackson from transfer portal

Advertisement

Tennessee beats out two other SEC schools for crown jewel transfer
By Rick Russo
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rickea Jackson announced earlier today via social media that she has decided to transfer from Mississippi State to the University of Tennessee.

Jackson is a future lottery pick in the 2023 WNBA draft and lead the SEC in scoring this year, averaging 20.3 points per game. Standing at 6-3, Jackson is a dynamic shooter/playmaker. Tennessee was in the mix when she was in high school but ultimately lost out to Vic Shaefer and the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

With Jackson’s size, it makes her a great two-way player and can get to the paint and score at the rim. She has a 44.4% shot percentage over the course of her three year career.

Jackson will be on the court with a familiar face in Jordan Horston next season. The two of them were both recruited by then Lady Vol head coach Holly Warlick, and ended up on the same recruitment trip to Knoxville in 2018. Rickea was ranked No.5 overall and No. 2 at the wing position for the class of 2019.

The Lady Vols beat out Texas, cocached by Vic Shaefer, and LSU, coached by Kim Mulky to bring the crown jewel of the transfer portal to Rocky Top. Among scoring Jackson, Tennessee will also be bringing in 6-4 sharpshooter, Justine Pissott, and Minnesota transfer Jasmine Powell to help bolster their lineup for the next couple of seasons.

Look for Jackson to make an immediate impact the minute she hits the floor in the Lady Vol Orange and White.

