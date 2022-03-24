Advertisement

Man falls to his death at Hawaii hotel while trying to climb from one balcony to another, police say

A man fell to his death from a balcony at the Sheraton Waikiki on Tuesday.
A man fell to his death from a balcony at the Sheraton Waikiki on Tuesday.(HNN)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - Police in Hawaii said a man fell to his death from a hotel balcony Tuesday.

Investigators said the 39-year-old tourist, who was visiting Honolulu from Southern California, was trying to climb from the balcony of his hotel room to the neighboring room where his friend was staying. He ended up falling in the process.

Officials said it happened around 4 a.m. at the Sheraton Waikiki, and his body was later found on the pool deck.

Additional details have not been released.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

missing teen from Pigeon Forge
Missing Pigeon Forge teen that left note found in woods
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Knox County Rescue & Rural Metro Fire responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident near...
Three people saved following serious crash in Knoxville
Jonathan Harter recovers at UTMC.
Knoxville police search for driver in near fatal hit and run
The shooting occurred on English Drive in Talbott.
JCSO: 2-year-old boy in ‘critical condition’ after shooting himself in the face

Latest News

NATO can save Ukrainian lives, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday.
Zelenskyy pleads with world leaders for arms to fight Russia
Mild temperatures, breezy today
Quiet day today, ahead of cooler showers
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
Dialing up pressure, North Korea tests long-range missile
FILE - The University of Michigan football stadium is shown in Ann Arbor, Mich., Thursday, Aug....
U. of Michigan settles sex-abuse lawsuit brought by students
Jackson declared she would rule "without any agendas” as the high court's first Black female...
‘Stellar’ reputation: Legal experts assessing Supreme Court nominee Jackson