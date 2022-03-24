Advertisement

UPDATE: Ohio man killed in I-65 crash in Simpson Co.

Multiple crashes backed up traffic on I-65 in Simpson County.
At least one person was killed in a fiery crash on I-65, video submitted by Chris Waller shows...
At least one person was killed in a fiery crash on I-65, video submitted by Chris Waller shows how intense the fire was.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One person was killed in a multi-vehicle wreck on I-65 Thursday morning.

According to Kentucky State Police, Christopher Steger, 28, of Harrison, Ohio was killed in one of the crashes.

KSP officials responded to the crash around 4:30 a.m.

The wreck happened on I-65 southbound at the Kentucky, Tennessee state line.

According to police, Steger was driving a 2019 Ford Ecosport south on I-65.

Steger entered into the right emergency lane, where he hit a semi-truck and trailer that was parked on the side of the road.

Steger’s SUV re-entered the southbound lanes of I-65, where it was hit by two other semi-trucks.

He was ejected from the vehicle. The Simpson County coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.

The crash backed up traffic for miles. State police detoured drivers onto U.S. 31W.

Due to the congestion from the first crash, Priddy said another accident happened involving six cars about an hour and a half after the first one.

There were no fatalities in that collision, but four people had minor injuries.

The traffic backup happened during an already busy morning for that stretch of interstate. Many people travel that part of I-65 as they commute to work.

“Anytime that you’re on the interstate, anytime you’re driving, you know, pay attention to the roadway,” Trooper Priddy said. “When you’re trying to get to work, always allow for as much time as possible to get to your destination because anytime that you’re in a hurry, mistakes end up getting made.”

UPDATE: I-65 south remains blocked in Tennessee just across the state line. A secondary crash has I-65 south blocked at...

Posted by KYTC District 3 on Thursday, March 24, 2022
Google Traffic shows a large backup on I-65 as crews work to clean up a deadly wreck.
Google Traffic shows a large backup on I-65 as crews work to clean up a deadly wreck.

