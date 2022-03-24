KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The dancin’ continues for Kellie Harper’s Tennessee Lady Vols. The team will leave Thursday morning for Wchita, Kansas and the Sweet-16 in this 2022 Women’s NCAA Tournament.

That’s where the No.4 seed Lady Vols will face region No.1 seed Louisville and the ladies excited about the task at hand. The white board just off the practice floor Wednesday inside Pratt avilon read, Oh So Sweet.

About her teams advancing to the round of 16 Harper told WVLT Sports Director Rick Russo, " Oh, it’s great. It’s fantastic. And I’m so happy for this team to be able to experience this and get this program back to that Sweet-16.”

Being in this position, the Sweet-16, is a position Kellie found herself in regularly while playing for legendary coach Pat Summitt. It’s Tennessee’s first trip since 2016.

